Government approves 12 new drinking water projects worth Rs 91 lakh

Vijayawada: In response to severe drinking water pollution affecting 12 villages in Nandivada Mandal under the Gudivada constituency, the state government has approved 12 new projects worth Rs 91 lakh for the construction and repair of drinking water filter beds.

Krishna district collector and district mineral foundation trust (DMFT) head, D.K. Balaji, granted administrative approval for these projects. He instructed the Executive Engineer of Rural Water Supply (RWS) Machilipatnam to execute the works in the first phase to resolve the issue.