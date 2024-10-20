Government approves 12 new drinking water projects worth Rs 91 lakh
Vijayawada: In response to severe drinking water pollution affecting 12 villages in Nandivada Mandal under the Gudivada constituency, the state government has approved 12 new projects worth Rs 91 lakh for the construction and repair of drinking water filter beds.
Krishna district collector and district mineral foundation trust (DMFT) head, D.K. Balaji, granted administrative approval for these projects. He instructed the Executive Engineer of Rural Water Supply (RWS) Machilipatnam to execute the works in the first phase to resolve the issue.
During the 'Palle Panduga' event, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu brought the water issues affecting 43 villages to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as RWS minister. Following water tests that revealed various impurities, Pawan Kalyan ordered immediate works for Nandivada Mandal and called for estimates for similar works in the remaining Mandals of the constituency.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
