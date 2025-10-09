Government Appoints Board Members For Kanipakam Temple

Tirupati: AP government has constituted a new 16-member trust board for the Kanipakam Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam in Chittoor district. The new board members include persons owing their allegiance to the ruling coalition partners Telugu Desam (TD), Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Incidentally, 13 of the 16 members belong to the TDP. JS and BJP have been allotted two seats and one seat respectively.

The newly appointed members are Chandrasekhar Reddy (Puthalapattu-TD), Dr. B.V. Naresh (Kuppam–JS), Parimi Chandrakala (Tadipatri-TD), K.S. Anasuyamma (GS Nellore-TD), K. Sudhakar Reddy (Puthalapattu-TD), Sandhyarani Devarakonda (Rajampet-TD), Sunitha Guntupalli (Prathipadu-TD), Kothapalli Shiva Prasad (Puthalapattu–JS), T.V. Rajyalakshmi (Kurnool-TD), V. Nagaraju Naidu (Puthalapattu–TD), Sripathi Satish (Telangana–TG TD), Perumal Subramanyam Reddy (Puthalapattu–BJP), Kilaparthi Rajeswari (Madugula-TD), P. Padmalatha Kanakaraju (Chandragiri-TD), Vasantha (Kuppam-TD), and V. Srivani (Piler-TD).

Last month, the state government had appointed TD leader V. Surendra Babu, popularly known as Mani Naidu, as chairman of the temple trust board. He had earlier held the post for about seven months in 2019 before stepping down following a change in the government.

The trust board has had no members since June 2024. Temple’s executive officer had been overseeing the day-to-day administration.