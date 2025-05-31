Government Allocates Rs.33,000 Crore Yearly For NTR Bharosa Pensions: Kollu

Vijayawada: Minister of mines, geology and excise Kollu Ravindra announced that the government has disbursed 6.4 million NTR Bharosa social security pensions across the state — a feat unmatched elsewhere in the country.

He distributed pensions in Machilipatnam constituency on Saturday, accompanied by district collector D.K. Balaji and RTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao.

The programme began with pension distribution to differently-abled individuals in Ward 13 of Thallapalam. Ravindra said the government allocated ₹2,700 crore monthly and ₹33,000 crore annually to provide pensions to poor senior citizens, widows, disabled persons and single women — the support he said is unmatched by any other state.

He announced an increase in pension amounts from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 and revealed that 95,000 pending pensions from the previous government would be released.

In Krishna district, 2,800 new pensions will be issued starting June 12.

The widows, who are getting pensions due to the death of their spouses, will start receiving the government aid on their names from next month.

The RTC chairman reiterated the government’s commitment to door-delivery of pensions. He added that the free bus service for women would be launched on August 15.

Earlier, the minister inspected arrangements for the upcoming Masala festival at Manginapudi beach. He instructed officials to install a 100-foot national flag and ensure the welcome arch is visually appealing to mark the beach as a gateway to Amaravati.