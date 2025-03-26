Government aims year-long work for handloom weavers: Minister Savitha

Vijayawada: Textiles minister S. Savitha emphasised that the primary objective of the state government is to provide handloom weavers work throughout the year and enhance marketing opportunities for their products.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a handloom sales-cum-exhibition programme in Vijayawada, the minister underlined that such exhibitions are being organised in all major cities of Andhra Pradesh coinciding with upcoming Ugadi to promote sales of handloom products, so that weavers could benefit.

She said free accommodation and meal facilities are being provided to all handloom weavers participating in the exhibition.

Savitha emphasised that the government is committed to fulfilling its election promises to handloom weavers, including providing them work for all 365 days in a year. She pointed out that as assured by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh, free electricity is being provided up to 200 units to handloom units and 500 units for other units.

The minister said the government is also offering a 15 per cent subsidy on yarn, while providing modern working equipment to weavers at a subsidy of 90 per cent. The government has increased its stake in the thrift scheme from eight per cent to 16 per cent. “We are working for development and welfare of handloom weavers, while the previous Jagan government raised electricity charges nine times, placing an additional burden on weavers,” she pointed out

Savitha requested people to wear handloom clothes, especially during the upcoming Telugu New Year Ugadi, so that weavers could benefit.