Government Aims to Supply Tap Water to All Urban Homes Within Two Years: Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal administration and urban development minister Dr P. Narayana announced that the government is working to ensure tap water supply to every household in all urban areas of Andhra Pradesh within the next two years.

He participated in the Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra programme at New RTC Colony in Vijayawada along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao on Saturday. As part of the event, the minister administered a cleanliness pledge and launched the Super GST–Super Savings awareness rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said that the Swachhandhra campaign is held monthly with a special theme to raise public awareness about cleanliness and pollution control. “Air pollution claims nearly 70 lakh lives globally every year, leading to respiratory and cardiac ailments. Every citizen must play a role in reducing pollution,” he said.

He urged citizens to adopt public transport, plant trees, and promote solar energy use. Noting that the government had reduced GST on solar power equipment under the Super GST policy, he said this move, though resulting in a ₹8,000 crore revenue loss, was taken in the public interest.

Criticising the previous government for halting development projects by failing to provide its share of funds for central schemes, Narayana said the current coalition government was focusing on improving drinking water supply, sanitation, drainage systems, and roads in all municipalities.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to achieving a cleaner, greener Andhra Pradesh with universal urban water access.