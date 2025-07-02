Gottipati Flags off Rs 860 Crore Worth Road Projects in Rural AP

Nellore: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar emphasised the government’s commitment to rural development, with a strong focus on CC roads and drainage systems. The minister inaugurated multiple infrastructure projects in Korisapadu mandal on Tuesday

During his visit to Daivalaravuru village, the minister formally launched internal CC roads and side drains built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. He also set the foundation stone for a drinking water supply project worth Rs 86.8 lakh under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Speaking at the event, Ravi Kumar said, “Unlike the previous regime where roads were riddled with potholes and negligence, the current coalition government has built CC and tar roads across villages within six months, with an investment of over Rs 860 crore.”

He further noted that the government is not only investing in infrastructure but also ensuring welfare reaches every household.

As part of the NTR Bharosa Pension scheme, he personally handed out pensions to beneficiaries in the area and reiterated the government’s dedication to economic security for weaker sections.

The minister also highlighted recent steps taken by the government such as free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme, direct cash transfers to mothers of school-going children through the Thalliki Vandanam scheme and massive hike in social pensions, now covering 63 lakh beneficiaries at an annual cost of Rs 34,000 crore

Addressing concerns of tobacco farmers, Ravi Kumar promised the early opening of a procurement centre in Korisapadu to support distressed cultivators.

He concluded by stating that the coalition government, under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is fulfilling every promise made during the elections — one by one.

The event saw participation from coalition leaders and local officials.