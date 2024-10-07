Gottipati assures irrigation water for entire Sagar anicut

Kurnool: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar attributed the poor condition of canals, which has led to water wastage, to the negligence of the previous government over the past five years. He assured that moving forward, every acre in the Sagar anicut will be irrigated, benefiting local farmers.

After inspecting the Addanki branch canal on Sunday, which supplies water to approximately 1.80 lakh acres from Adavipalem village in Santamagalur mandal, the minister instructed officials to clear thorns and bushes to prevent water wastage. He emphasized the need to repair existing shutters and install new ones where they are missing. Additionally, he proposed deploying five machines across five mandals to expedite repairs and ensure timely clearance of the canal catchment area.

Minister Ravi Kumar expressed the state government's commitment to provide irrigation water to Paruchuru, with a target of releasing 1,200 cusecs of water through the Addanki branch canal flowing from the 18th milestone within the five mandals of the constituency. He criticized the previous government for renaming the Kolusupadu project to the Polireddy project without any significant progress. With the alliance government now in power, he stated that land acquisition for one reservoir has been completed, and canal work for a second reservoir is underway. He assured that the Kolusupadu reservoir will be filled within the next year after compensating the residents of Kolusupadu and Turpu Palam. Furthermore, he announced that stalled work on the Bhavanasi Reservoir will be re-estimated and resumed. Minister Ravi Kumar criticized the previous government's failure to repair the Gundlakamma gates, which resulted in the loss of thousands of cusecs of water. He noted that since taking office, his government has installed ten gates, with plans to install two more soon. Their goal is to fully fill the Gundlakamma reservoir, providing water to 90,000 acres. The government aims to ensure that every acre receives water through the Sagar anicut, contributing to the greening of the area.