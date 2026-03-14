Gooty Fort Utsav Begins Amid Grandeur With MP Hinting ₹40 Crore For Its Growth

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana announced that the centre has reactively positively about contributing ₹40 crore for the development of the centuries’ old Gooty Fort.

“In addition, the state Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has assured that a BT road will be laid to the fort,” the Lok Sabha member revealed while addressing the gathering at the Gooty Fort Utsav – 2026, which commenced amid grandeur at the Football Grounds in Gooty town of Satyasai district on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, collector O. Anand said the Gooty Utsavalu will help the historic Gooty Fort become a part of the AP tourism circuit.

Apart from the collector and the MP, those who attended the festivities included Guntakal MLA Gummanur Jayaram, joint collector C. Vishnucharan, Veera Shaiva Lingayat Welfare Development chairperson Swapna, Gooty municipal chairman B. Vannur, Tadipatri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, and Gooty municipal vice chairperson Bindu Varalakshmi.

District revenue officer A. Malola sang the popular song “Bhale Manchi Roju… Pasandaina Roju.” Many appreciated the song as apt for the occasion.

Several government departments set up stalls at the venue, showcasing their initiatives and services. They include Agriculture, Horticulture, DWAMA, DRDA, Medical and Health, Handlooms, APMIP, Endowments, Silk Industry, ICDS, RSETI, Mana Mitra, MEPMA, and Fire and Disaster Management, apart from the Temple City of Rayalaseema – Tadipatri.

District Tourism officer Jayakumar Babu, Gooty Fort Protection Committee president Vijayabhaskar Chowdary, municipal commissioner Jabbar, and several officials and public representatives participated in the programme.

Cultural programmes presented by several artists from various parts of the state enthralled the audience.

A Heritage Walk will be organised to the Gooty Fort on Sunday morning to mark the occasion.