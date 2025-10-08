Google’s Raiden Infotech to Set Up Data Center in Vizag

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday chaired the 11th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) here that cleared project proposals worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore across multiple sectors.

Over 30 major projects in IT, energy, tourism, aerospace and food processing received the nod. These would have an estimated employment potential of 67,000 jobs.

Importantly, the SIPB approved a foreign investment of Rs 87,520 crore by Raiden Infotech India Ltd, a subsidiary of Google, to establish India’s largest data centre in Visakhapatnam. The facility would be developed across three campuses at Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli.

“Total investments worth Rs 1,14,824 crore were approved. So far, 11 SIPB meetings have cleared investments totalling Rs 7.07 lakh crore, with a potential to generate 6.2 lakh jobs,” officials said.

The Chief Minister and ministers congratulated IT minister Nara Lokesh for his efforts in bringing the data centre project to Visakhapatnam.

Naidu noted that the project would help create a strong technology ecosystem and accelerate technological development. He stressed the need for a special economic corridor to drive industrial growth in the Rayalaseema region.

The Visakhapatnam economic region, he said, would include Srikakulam and East Godavari districts. The Amaravati economic region would cover West Godavari and Prakasam districts, and a third economic region would span Nellore and the Rayalaseema districts. Aerospace, electronics, drone manufacturing hubs, and automobile corridors are already under development in Rayalaseema. Amaravati would be developed into a Quantum Valley and serve as a hub for the knowledge economy.

Lokesh said the data centre would position Visakhapatnam as a Data Valley and can create job opportunities for five lakh youths.

The CM said small townships must be developed to provide housing and infrastructure for IT employees, while also creating work-from-home opportunities for another five lakh individuals.

Naidu directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan to enhance infrastructure in line with rapid industrial growth, including better connectivity to industrial zones. He also asked the industries department to fast-track work on the Jindal Steel Plant and ensure its completion by 2028.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, K. Atchannaidu, P. Narayana, T.G. Bharat, K. Durgesh, B.C. Janardhana Reddy, V. Subhash, Anagani Satyaprasad, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.