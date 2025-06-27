Google VP Donates Rs 1 Crore to TTD

TIRUPATI: Google vice president Chandrasekhar Thota donated Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust on Thursday.

Thota, who is of Indian origin and resides in the United States, visited the Tirumala temple with his family and offered prayers. Later, he met TTD chairman B.R. Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala and handed over the cheque.

The TTD chairman said the Pranadana Trust provides free medical and healthcare services to patients below the poverty line. He stated that the Sri Padmavathi Super Speciality Hospital for Children, linked to the trust, has conducted over 2,000 heart surgeries free of cost for children from economically weaker sections.

The hospital is currently functioning from a temporary facility. TTD is raising `400 crore through donations to establish a permanent super-speciality hospital for children along the Tirupati–Cherlopalli road.