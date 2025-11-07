Google Picks Turlawada in Vizag for 308.65-acre Data Centre

Visakhapatnam: Turlawada, a village long known for cultivating vegetables, greens and flowers, is set to host the world’s second-largest data centre by the global tech giant Google. The announcement has brought a wave of excitement owing to an anticipated transformation few could have predicted.

Three locations have been selected in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts for Google’s data centres and AI hubs – Turlawada in Anandapuram mandal of Bheemili constituency in Visakhapatnam district with 308.65 acres, followed by 120 acres in Mudasarlova (Adavivaram) near Visakhapatnam, and 160 acres in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district.

Mudasarlova site belongs to Simhachalam Devasthanam and the Endowments department has sought alternative sites. Rambilli is located near the Naval Alternative Operating Base, requiring clearance from the Ministry of Defence. Land in Turlawada is readily available for construction, making it first to cater to the goals of Google, which has sparked excitement and hope among the residents of the village.

Turlawada sarpanch B.R.B. Naidu of the TDP recalls the early signs of change. Ten months ago, village officials began surveying the proposed site. Later, he says, local MLA Ganta Srinivas confirmed the news. Naidu believes the data centre will bring employment and development not only to Turlawada but also the wider mandal and constituency.

There are already discussions in Turlavada about compensation and employment for local farmers. Villagers have also raised concerns about electricity and water. They have been assured that a dedicated electricity substation will be built in the village. “We have been told that water for the data centre will not be drawn from local groundwater sources. Water will instead come from two kilometres away, using the Gambhiram reservoir, Jaggamma Gedda and Polavaram,” said the sarpanch.

Landowners in Turlawada shared their experiences. Bali Venkatrao, a former deputy sarpanch and farmer, contributed 4.08 acres of D-patta land for the project. He says he has been promised compensation of ₹50 lakh per acre, along with 20 cents of subsidised land and a shop in a proposed shopping complex. He expressed satisfaction with the terms and optimism about the village’s future.

Another farmer, Bali Venkatraju, contributed 11 acres and spoke of the broader benefits. He expects local businesses, milk centres, snack stalls and grocery shops to flourish. He believes incomes will rise and that young people will have access to outsourced jobs. He hopes villagers will be prioritised for employment at the data centre and that land values will continue to increase.

Residents report that the area comprises 110.67 acres of D-patta land, 101 acres vacant, 88 acres encroached upon, and seven acres unclaimed.

Officials, including the Visakhapatnam collector, met the farmers at the Circuit House in Vizag’s Siripuram to address concerns and provide updates. “We have sought a detailed project report. Turlawada is awaiting the next steps with cautious optimism,” says B.R.B. Naidu.

Old timers say in the 1990s, a pipe industry had been established by a Hyderabad-based industrialist near the village. Turlawada experienced a brief period of industrial employment before the factory closed. Since then, no major industries have entered the area until now.