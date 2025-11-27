Google Data Scaling Up Land Prices in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Google’s upcoming data-centre projects in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli are reshaping land prices and development patterns across northern Visakhapatnam.

The global project’s announcement has drawn strong interest from developers and residents. Real-estate activity saw a sudden spurt in Anandapuram and Bheemunipatnam, with their populations of 63,700 and 1.7 lakh respectively, according to CREDAI sources.

Due to a space crunch in Visakhapatnam’s central locations, people had moved to these areas beginning with Sagarnagar, Rushikonda and Madhurawada.

“Plots situated anywhere near the identified locations are drawing strong interest,” said E Ashok Kumar, President of the CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter. “The project has changed expectations for the entire belt. The next stage depends on how soon the supporting infrastructure build-up is done,” he said.

Local brokers say several stretches around Tarluvada, Kommadi, Tagarapuvalasa and Adavivaram have seen faster land price appreciation. Some landowners are evaluating the prospects of larger conversions or joint-development options.

While sentiment is generally positive, developers say clarity on road connectivity, water supply and power augmentation is essential for a sustained growth.

Builder Ashok Kumar said he offered to sell his one-acre plot located between Tarluvada and Padmanabham for Rs 1.5 crore before the announcement of the Google Data centre. Now, builders are offering him Rs 2 crore. “I am amused; and seeking Rs 2.3 crore,’’ he said.

Similarly a plot of land near the Anandapuram flower market was recently worth Rs 4.5 crore. The price now quoted is Rs 6 crore. In Ramavaram between Anandapuram and Pendurti, the price went up from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.

The prospect of a major digital infrastructure cluster is also expected to influence lifestyle-related services. Schools, healthcare facilities, retail outlets and hospitality units are likely to come in, further raising the future demand for land.

Contractors and technology-linked service providers have begun exploring expansion opportunities along the Anandapuram–Bheemunipatnam corridor.

The broader impact could extend beyond real estate. “A project of this nature attracts employment, investment and new services. If implementation progresses smoothly, northern Visakhapatnam may emerge as one of the region’s most active development zones,” he felt.

As per his estimates, some 7,500 unsold flats would also find buyers due to the present boost to IT and related projects in Visakhapatnam.