Google AI Data Centre In Visakhapatnam A Turning Point In Nation’s IT Sector: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said Andhra Pradesh’s “brand revival” in just 16 months has paved the way for massive investments.

Naidu was accorded a grand welcome by party leaders, MPs and MLAs in Amaravati on his arrival from New Delhi after attending Google’s “India AI Shakti” summit. They congratulated the CM on facilitating the landmark investment. “Thank you, CM Sir, Google comes to AP,” read placards that the TD leaders carried.

“Microsoft’s arrival changed Hyderabad’s identity and attracted other major players. Likewise, the Google AI Data Centre will have the same game-changing impact on Visakhapatnam. This is a significant leap in our efforts to make Vizag a thriving IT hub,” Naidu stated.

He asserted, “The upcoming Google Artificial Intelligence-powered Data Centre in Visakhapatnam would mark not just a milestone in the state’s history but a turning point in the country’s IT sector.”

Recalling how Hyderabad’s fortunes changed with Microsoft’s entry decades ago, the chief minister said the Vizag project would play a similar role in Andhra’s digital transformation. He said IT minister Nara Lokesh played a pivotal role in bringing Google to the state.

“He approached the tech giant immediately after the alliance government came to power and kept up continuous follow-up till the deal was sealed.”

Highlighting the potential of the AI Data Center, Naidu said it would bring transformative changes in education, healthcare and agriculture. He urged party leaders to explain the benefits of such high-tech projects to the public and raise awareness even among common citizens.

“Long ago, we anticipated IT’s potential, implemented plans and faced intense criticism while in Hyderabad. No chief ministers travelled overseas to woo investors — but I went to Davos and various global meets to bring industries here. That persistence laid the foundation for transforming Hyderabad into anc,” Naidu said.