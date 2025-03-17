Goods Train Hits Girder Near Anakapalli, Track Damaged
Freight train collision disrupts services; repairs underway
A goods train traveling from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam collided with a girder due to heavy loading on Monday, causing damage to the track and bringing the train to a halt near Anakapalli. The incident led to a temporary disruption of train services between the two stations.
According to railway officials, the collision occurred when the excessive weight of the cargo caused the train to hit the girder, leading to track damage. However, authorities quickly assessed the situation and ensured that trains could continue running on the parallel track, minimizing delays and major service interruptions.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
