Goods Train Hits Girder Near Anakapalli, Track Damaged

A goods train traveling from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam collided with a girder due to heavy loading on Monday, causing damage to the track and bringing the train to a halt near Anakapalli. The incident led to a temporary disruption of train services between the two stations.

According to railway officials, the collision occurred when the excessive weight of the cargo caused the train to hit the girder, leading to track damage. However, authorities quickly assessed the situation and ensured that trains could continue running on the parallel track, minimizing delays and major service interruptions.

Railway personnel and engineers were immediately deployed to the site to carry out repair work and assess the extent of the damage. “The affected track is being repaired, and efforts are on to restore normal train operations as soon as possible,” an official said. Despite the disruption, passenger trains between Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam continued operating on the unaffected track, preventing significant travel delays. However, some freight movements have been impacted. Passengers traveling on this route are advised to check train schedules for any last-minute changes. Authorities are expected to complete repair work soon and fully restore services. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation, and officials are also examining whether the train was overloaded beyond permissible limits.



