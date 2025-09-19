Good Samaritan Scheme to Expand as Visakhapatnam Police Plan Wider Accident Aid Initiative

Visakhapatnam: The Road Traffic Accident Victim Assistance Centre that started functioning last year has disbursed Rs 63.5 lakh in compensation to 79 victims/ families since its inception.

Families of 16 dead received Rs 2 lakh each and 63 injured got Rs 50,000 each – all in relation to hit-and-run accidents here. Officials said on Thursday that 106 applications were now at the inquiry stage.

The center, inaugurated on December 8 at the city police commissioner’s office, has processed cases from April 1, 2022. “Some 16 persons died in these accidents (2022: 3 deaths, 2023: 10 deaths, 2024: 3 deaths), while 63 were seriously injured during the three-year period.

AV Sesha Giri Rao, whose son met with a hit-and-run accident in Feb 2024, said, "We filed a complaint. The police said the vehicle and the rider could not be traced. We then submitted papers at the RTO office, but officials ignored these for a month. However, later, the assistant victim center CI took up the matter. I received `50,000 after a year."

Kameswar Sai described his 2023 accident, stating, "In June at Simhapuri Colony arch, a vehicle took the wrong route, hit me and left. I didn't know whether I was alive or not. I struggled with a broken leg and hand. The police approached us within three months. This year, I received compensation."

Annapurna Devi, who lost her husband, said, "The accident happened on May 27, 2023, in the Pendurthi Kottavalasa area. I don't know how it happened because there was no CCTV there. The Pendurthi police informed me about my husband's death. In March 2025, I received Rs 2 lakh."

City police commissioner Sankhabratha Bagchi outlined plans to expand the programme's scope, stating " We are launching a new programme soon for all road accident cases, not just hit-and-run incidents."

He highlighted plans to publicise the Good Samaritan rule at trauma centers outside hospitals: "If someone tries to immediately shift accident victims to nearby hospitals, police won't question them, nor will the hospitals. The district administration will call and reward such individuals with Rs 5,000.”

Additionally, 10 such members will be selected at the national level and the government will provide them a reward of Rs 1 lakh each as recognition, he said.



