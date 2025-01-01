Good news for Kanipakam devotees -- milk, biscuits offered

Tirupati: The Kanipakam temple witnessed heavy rush on the New Year Day today. Special rituals were performed on the occasion at the temple and the authorities made all arrangements for the devotees.

In a welcoming move, from Wednesday, the temple authorities launched a new programme of offering milk to the devotees in the queue lines, on the lines of the TTD. Devotees are being offered badam milk and biscuits since morning.

This programme will be continued on a daily basis at the temple from now onwards, the Temple EO said.

Puthalapattu Muralimohan had darshan of Lord Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy at the temple.

Devotees from the state and neighbouring Tamol Nadu, Karnataka visited the temple, according to Temple EO Penchala Kishore.

He said that they had taken all measures to ensure that the pilgrims faced no inconvenience.

At 3 am this morning, special abhishekam, Chandana alankaram have been performed to the Lord.

Along with the free darshan, special queue lines have been arranged for Rs 100 and Rs 150 darshan.

Around 8,000 big laddus, 80,000 small laddus have been prepared and made available for the devotees at the counters.