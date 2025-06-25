 Top
GoM Formed For 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
25 Jun 2025 11:32 PM IST

Relevant department secretaries will assist the GoM in its tasks: Reports

Chief Secretary K.Vijayanand — DC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a 12-member Group of Ministers (GoM) to oversee the planning and execution of the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued orders on Wednesday for the formation of the committee to ensure smooth and effective organisation of the religious event.

The GoM includes ministers Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (endowments), Nimmala Ramanaidu (water resources), Vangalapudi Anitha (home), P. Narayana (municipal administration), Anagani Satya Prasad (revenue), Kandula Durgesh (tourism), Vasamsetti Subhash (labour), Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy (transport), Satya Kumar Yadav (health), B.C. Janardhan Reddy (roads and buildings), Gottipati Ravi Kumar (energy), and Payyavula Keshav (finance).

The revenue (endowments) secretary will serve as the member-convener. Relevant department secretaries will assist the GoM in its tasks.


