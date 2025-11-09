Gollapudi Market Yard Gets Boost With New Works

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheswar Rao, and Mylavaram MLA Vasant Krishna Prasad on Sunday inaugurated key development works at the Gollapudi Agricultural Market Yard on the city’s outskirts, reaffirming the NDA government’s focus on farmer welfare and infrastructure improvement.

The leaders laid the foundation stone for internal road works worth ₹1.5 crore and opened a new grain purchase centre aimed at ensuring farmers receive fair prices and a smoother selling experience. They inspected produce brought in by farmers and reviewed current market operations.

Kesineni said market yards had deteriorated due to neglect by earlier governments, but committees formed after the coalition government took charge had begun revitalising them with fresh funding. He said Gollapudi Market Yard is one of the state’s most important agricultural hubs, with nearly ₹15 crore sanctioned for various upgrades.

Krishna Prasad noted that development projects worth ₹10.35 crore—including income-generating shops and a farmers’ market—are under way. He praised villagers who donated land for the yard and highlighted the importance of government-run purchase centres for direct, transparent sales and quicker payments.

Maheswar Rao listed farmer-oriented schemes, including the proposed ₹20,000 annual Rythu Bandhu support, disaster relief, price stabilisation measures, irrigation improvements, and insurance initiatives.

Local leaders, market yard officials, and farmers attended the programme, signalling collective support for strengthening agricultural systems in the region.