Gollaprolu Government School Gets Necessary Amenities After Pawan Kalyan's Intervention

Vijayawada: The Kakinada district administration is set to inaugurate the renovated Gollaprolu Mandal Parishad Primary School in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency and begin regular classes at the school premises soon. Following the orders of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, the district administration completed the renovation of the school building and developed all necessary basic amenities on a war footing.

Officials from the Deputy Chief Minister's office identified that the government school constructed in Gollaprolu village had not been inaugurated due to a lack of essential amenities, such as school benches and wall paintings. This shortfall had resulted in students attending classes at the adjacent junior college. The issue was brought to Pawan Kalyan's attention.

Upon learning of the situation, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Pithapuram legislator, directed the district administration to develop the required amenities and make the school building available for students.

In response, the district administration procured school benches, adorned the school walls with colourful paintings using CSR funds, and completed all pending work at the school.