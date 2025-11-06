Gollapeta Tribal Women Climb Water Tank With Empty Pots

Visakhapatnam: Carrying empty pots, women of Gollapeta in Kothur panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district climbed the water tank built by the government in their village to protest against lack of drinking water.

A 10,000-litre tank had been constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) spending ₹22 lakh to supply water to the 40 families in this tribal village. Authorities then dug a borehole, which pumped water to the tank for supplying water to the village. The water supply continued for two days and stopped.

It has been over a month, but water supply has not been restored. There is another borewell in the village whose water is contaminated, emanating a foul smell.

Villagers reported the problem to the Narsipatnam RDO office through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS). Engineering officials visited the village, but the water issue remains unresolved.

In protest, the women of the village led by Melimu Rajulamma and Melu Nukalamma, carried empty pots and climbed the water tank in protest.

Further, people of Gollapeta and the nearby Munipelli village, where there are 130 ration cards, are seeking a ration shop in the area. They point out that they have to walk six kilometres to collect their rations, including rice.