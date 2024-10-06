Golf is a key part of tourism plan: Mininster Kandula Durgesh

Visakhapatnam: Tourism and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday announced plans to enhance the state's tourism sector by developing new golf courses and clubs. He said this will attract more tourists and bolster the local economy.



During a media interaction following the conclusion of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Vizag Open tournament, Durgesh revealed that a new golf club will be established in Amaravati, alongside improvements at the historic East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam.



The East Point Golf Club, recognised as South India’s first golf club and ranked fifth nationally (1884), has already been a focal point for golfing enthusiasts, he added.



“The East Point Golf Club has been attracting visitors from across the region, and hosting events like the Vizag Open is crucial for promoting our tourism potential,” he stated. He mentioned that this year's tournament marked the second occasion that the event has been hosted at this venue.



The minister emphasised that both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are committed to enhancing tourism in Andhra Pradesh.



The development of golf clubs is seen as a vital component of this strategy.



Durgesh also addressed current issues during his media interaction. He emphasised on the need for respect among different faiths, while defending Pawan Kalyan on his stance on Sanatana Dharma. On Thursday, the actor-turned politician had demanded the establishment of a Sanatana Dharma protection board.



Durgesh also spoke on ongoing legal challenges related to the Adudam Andhra scam, asserting that the government will uphold judicial decisions without any malice. The case involves around an alleged Rs 100-crore misappropriation of funds by the previous YSRC government in purchasing sports items.



Durgesh also mentioned plans regarding the much talked about 'Rushikonda palace', saying it is a significant investment and the government is looking to make use of it.







