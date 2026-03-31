Golden Chariot Procession Marks Second Day Of Vasanthotsavam In Tirumala

TIRUPATI: A golden chariot procession was held on Tuesday as part of the second-day celebrations of the annual Vasanthotsavam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala, drawing large numbers of devotees to the hill shrine.

Amid Vedic chants, the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, were placed on the golden chariot and taken in a procession along the mada streets surrounding the temple.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff, led by Executive Officer M. Ravichandra and Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, along with devotees, pulled the chariot as thousands gathered along the four mada streets. The streets echoed with chants of “Govinda Govinda”, adding to the devotional atmosphere.

As part of the rituals, the deities were later taken in a procession to the Vasanthotsava Mandapam, where priests performed Snapana Tirumanjanam with aromatic substances amid Vedic hymns. The ritual bath is believed to provide relief to the deities from the summer heat.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy oversaw the rituals, which continued for nearly two hours. The deities were later taken back in procession to the sanctum sanctorum on golden palanquins.

Vasanthotsavam, also known as the Spring Festival, is observed during the auspicious days of Trayodashi, Chaturdashi and Pournami in the month of Chaitra every year. The festival is believed to have been introduced during the reign of Vijayanagara king Achyutaraya around 1460 AD to mark the arrival of spring.