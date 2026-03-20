Golden Bloom Along Amaravati Roads Showcases Capital’s Smart Green Vision

Vijayawada: A stretch of vibrant yellow blossoms along the capital’s arterial roads has emerged as a striking symbol of capital Amaravati’s evolving green landscape.

The scene reflects the state government’s vision for a world-class smart city. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted their visual appeal, during a recent collectors’ conference, noting how the blossoms created a pleasant and refreshing experience for commuters heading to the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

The bright and cheerful flowers, Tecoma Gaudi Chaudi, have been drawing attention along the N-9 road from Seed Access Junction to the Secretariat.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Amaravati development corporation, which has planted these flowering shrubs along the central medians of the N-9 corridor for nearly two kilometres. The project reflects the Chief Minister’s emphasis on integrating aesthetic greenery into urban infrastructure as part of Amaravati’s smart development model.

According to ADC officials, the plantation drive is being carried out under the guidance of its chairperson Lakshmi Parthasarathy. The plants, sourced from Kadium nurseries, are high-breed varieties known for their year-round blooming.

Maintained by using fully organic methods, including the application of ‘Ghana Jeevamrutham’, the plants are designed to remain lush and attractive throughout all seasons. The initiative also promotes native plant species, as Tecoma varieties are well-suited to the local environment.

Maintenance efforts are intensive, with pruning carried out every month to ensure dense flowering. A team of six gardeners tends to the plants daily, managing weed-removal, trimming, and upkeep. Watering is carried out using six tankers across the stretch, while security personnel have been deployed to protect the plants from damage.

Encouraged by the success on N-9, ADC is now planning to extend similar plantations to other key roads, including N-10 (arterial road) and N-16 (sub-arterial road), further enhancing the appeal of capital Amaravati’s green corridors.