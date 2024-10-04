Gold and Diamond Crowns Offered to Goddess Durga

Vijayawada: On the inaugural day of the nine-day Dasara Sarranavarati celebration at Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, devotees presented gold and diamond crowns to Goddess Durga. Notably, Sourabh Bora from Penance Commercial Pvt Ltd in Mumbai donated a stunning 1,817-gram gold diamond crown, while CM Rajesh from Vishnu Meadows in Banjara Hills contributed a 210-gram gold diamond Sun and a 207-gram Moon for the goddess's adornment.

Additionally, Emerald Furniture, along with Haimavathi and Surya Kumari from Kondapur, Hyderabad, provided a total of 33 grams of Vajra Bottu and Vajra Nattu Vajrapu Bulaki through Vijayawada West MLA Y Sujana Chowdary. MLA Chowdary officially handed over these ornaments to S. Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, and K.S. Rama Rao, the Temple Executive Officer.

The Dasara festivities commenced early, with priests performing rituals including ‘Suprabhata Seva’ at 3 am., ‘Snapanabhishekam’ at 3:30 am., ‘Balabhoga Nivedana’ at 6:30 am., and ‘Nitya Archana’ at 7:30 am. The temple opened for darshan around 9 am.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed a jumbo Seva Committee consisting of 56 members to ensure the smooth conduct of the Dasara Navarati celebrations. The orders were issued by the AP Revenue (Vigilance-VII) department for the upcoming “Dasara Navaratrulu Utsavams-2024,” scheduled from October 3 to October 12, 2024.