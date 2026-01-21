Goddess Parameswari’s Self-Sacrifice Celebrated As State Festival

KAKINADA: AP government has announced that Goddess Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari’s self-sacrifice day will be celebrated as a State Festival.

The disclosure in this regard has been made by Water Resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu who, along with his wife Surya Kumari and Achanta MLA Pithani Satyanarayana, offered silk robes to the Goddess at Her shrine in Penugonda on Tuesday.

Ramanaidu said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has, on behalf of the coalition government, has declared that the self-sacrifice day of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Ammavaru will henceforth be celebrated as a state festival.

The minister said this marks the state government’s rich tributes to the Goddess, who is a symbol of sacrifice, truth and righteousness. He underlined that the self-sacrifice is not death, but the ultimate sacrifice made by Adi Shakti, a symbol of feminine power, for righteousness.

Ramanaidu underlined that the message of the Goddess is not limited to any caste or religion.