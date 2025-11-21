Goddess Padmavathi Rides Divine Wish-fulfilling Tree

Tirupati: Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru was taken in a grand procession on the Kalpavriksha Vahanam, the divine wish-fulfilling tree, around the four Mada streets of Tiruchanoor on Thursday.

The fourth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam witnessed Sri Padmavati Devi donning the Alankaram of Sri Murali Krishna and taking a celestial ride.

The Kalpavriksha is believed to have emerged during the Ksheera Sagara Madhanam, alongside Goddess Lakshmi, and is considered her celestial sibling. Devotees believe that offering prayers to the goddess during this vahana seva helps fulfil their wishes.

Dance troupes led the procession, adding colour and splendour to the event, while a huge crowd of devotees gathered to witness the goddess atop the sacred tree.

After the morning’s Vahana Seva, the Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed for the utsava idol in the afternoon, followed by the Unjal Seva in the evening after special alankaram. At night, the goddess was taken in a procession on the Hanumanta Vahanam, honouring Lord Hanuman, who symbolically carried her on his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the famed Lakshmi Kasula Haram would adorn the goddess during the Gaja Vahana Seva on Friday evening. The ornament, which features 500 coins embossed with Goddess Mahalakshmi, is usually worn by Sri Malayappa Swamy during Garuda Seva in Tirumala.

It would be brought from Tirumala to Tiruchanoor under tight security, symbolising the divine link between the two deities.