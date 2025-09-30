Goddess Kanyaka Parameshwari Decorated With ₹5 Crore Cash, 7 Kg Gold And 12 Kg Silver

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven kilograms of gold ornaments and biscuits, 12 kilograms of silver items and biscuits, and Indian currency notes worth ₹5 crore were used to decorate the presiding deity at the 148-year-old Kanyaka Parameshwari Ammavari temple on Tuesday, as 250 women performed the Kotikumkumarchana (one crore kumkum puja) during the Sharannavaratri celebrations.

On the ninth day of the Sharannavaratri festival, the goddess at the historic temple in the Kurupam Market area of Visakhapatnam Old Town was decorated in the form of Mahalakshmi and gave darshan to devotees, announced temple president Arisetty Dinakar and secretary P. Kamaraju.

The early morning began with a special abhishekam performed on the deity’s moolavirat using 108 ingredients, including milk, curd, sandalwood, honey, and various fruit juices. The goddess was then beautifully adorned with flowers and 108 golden flowers in the Sri Mahalakshmi avatar.

The Sharannavaratri festival committee explained that this unique tradition has been followed for the past 23 years. “During the Sharannavaratri festival, Goddess Lakshmi is decorated with currency notes, gold and silver ornaments in the Mahalakshmi avatar,” they said.

They further added, “Since ancient times, Arya Vaishyas have believed that placing some cash and locks with Goddess Lakshmi before going to their business houses ensures prosperity.”

The organisers clarified that all the money, gold, and silver ornaments used in the decoration were donated by devotees themselves and would be returned to them after one day. “Devotees have a deep belief that keeping their money in the decoration of Goddess Lakshmi will bring prosperity to businessmen and provide a financial boost to common people,” they stated.