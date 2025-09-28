Goddess Bhramaramba Adorned As Kalaratri During Dasara

Kurnool: As part of the Dasara celebrations on Sunday, the seventh day of Navaratri, a series of rituals were performed at Srisailam for Goddess Bhramaramba, including nitya puja, special kumkumarchana, Navavaranarchana, Japanushthanam, Parayanam, Surya Namaskaram, Chandi Homam, Panchakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanushthanam, Chandi Parayanam, Chaturveda Parayanam, and Kumari Puja.

Additionally, Rudra Homam, Rudrayaganga Japam, Rudra Parayanam, Navavaranarchana, Kumkumarchana, and Chandi Homam were conducted. Kalaratri Puja, Ammavari Asthana Seva, and Suvasini Pujas were also performed. During these celebrations, young girls aged between two and ten years were worshipped daily in Kumari Puja, receiving offerings of flowers, fruits, and new clothes.

As part of the Navadurga Alankaram, the Utsavamurthy of Sri Ammavaru was adorned in the Kalaratri form, the seventh of the Navadurga manifestations. The Goddess, with her black complexion and flowing hair, appears fierce yet bestows auspicious blessings, earning her the name Shubhankari.

On the same day, Gajavahana Seva was organised, with the Utsavamurthy of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru beautifully decorated, placed on the Gajavahanam, and offered special worship. Since Sunday, large numbers of devotees have visited the shrine to offer prayers to Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru.