Goddess Bhramaramba adorned as Kalaratri

Kurnool:Goddess Bhramaramba Ammavaru was adorned in Kalaratri Alankaram during the Dasara celebrations on the seventh day on Wednesday. The Utsavamurthy of Sri Ammavaru was specially decorated in the shape of Kalaratri. Various rituals were performed, including Pratahkal Puja, Vishesha Kumkumarchana, Navavaranarchana, Japanusthanam, Parayanam, Chandihomam, Panchakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanusthanam, Chandi Parayanam, Chaturveda Parayanam, and Kumari Puja. Additionally, Rudrahomam, Rudrayaganga Japam, and Rudra Parayanam were conducted.

In the evening, Kalaratri Puja, Ammavari Asthana Seva, and Suvasini Puja took place. Gajavahana Seva was also conducted as part of the Vahana Seva for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru during the festival. The Utsavamurthy of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru were specially decorated and placed on the Gaja Vahanam for the pujas.