Goddess adorned in Rajarajeshwari Alankaram at Srisailam

Kurnool: On the occasion of Ugadi Mahotsavam, special pujas were performed for Sri Swamy and Ammavaru on Sunday. The rituals began with Chandeeswara Puja, Mandapa Aradhana, Japanushtanam, and Rudra Homam at the Swamyvari Yagashala. Simultaneously, Chandi Homam was conducted at the Ammavari Yagashala in the morning, followed by special Kumkumarchana and Navavaranarchana for Ammavaru as part of the festival.

Evening pujas and Japanushtanam commenced at 5.30 pm. Later, the grand Rathotsavam of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru took place, following tradition with Rathang Puja, Rathang Homam, and Rathang Bali. The deities were ceremoniously placed on the chariot, which was then pulled in a grand procession.

For the occasion, the Rathotsavam was adorned with exquisite floral decorations, and a variety of traditional art forms were showcased during the Gramotsavam. As part of the Ugadi celebrations, special prayers were also offered to the Utsava Murthy of the Goddess, who was adorned in the divine Ramavani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari Alankaram. This four-armed form of the Goddess holds a pasham, ankusham, lotus, and cane, symbolising divine power and grace.