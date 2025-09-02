 Top
Godavari Water Level ‘Steady’ In Dowleswaram

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 Sept 2025 12:33 AM IST

Discharge at 11.79 lakh cusecs

The Godavari’s water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram remained steady for several hours with a discharge of 11.79 lakh cusecs of water downstream into the sea on Monday, 10pm.(File Photo)

The first flood-warning at the barrage came into force. Water resources authorities said it might take a few more hours for the water level to start falling. “Once the discharge from the barrage falls below 10 lakh cusecs, the first flood warning would be withdrawn.”

The authorities from all the vulnerable areas in erstwhile Godavari districts were keeping a close watch all along the downstream areas and were on alert against incidents especially in agency areas.

