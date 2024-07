As the water level in Godavari River rises steadily, the water resources authorities are discharging 14.36 lakh cusecs of water from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district at 10 pm on Tuesday.



The authorities issued the second warning when the flood level at the barrage reached 13.75 ft with a discharge of 13 lakh cusecs of water at 2 am on Tuesday.