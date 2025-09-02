Godavari Pushkaralu to Be Organised Along the Lines of Kumbh Mela

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party state president P.V.N. Madhav said the state government is planning to organise Godavari Pushkaralu – 2027 on the lines of Kumbh Mela, with the centre extending financial assistance for the event.

Participating in a “Chai Pe Charcha” programme in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, Madhav disclosed that Union Minister Gajendra Shekhavat and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be meeting in New Delhi to project the Godavari Pushkaralu as a tourism opportunity for travellers worldwide.

The AP BJP president accused leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandh,i of spreading lies with regard to Bihar elections. Rahul Gandhi took up the issue of “Vote Chori” but could not prove his allegations. Madhav charged the leader of opposition with making disrespectful remarks against the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying these would boomerang on the Congress party during Bihar elections. He said Rahul Gandhi had no right to continue in politics.

Madhav said after assuming charge as the president of AP unit, he launched his Saradhyam campaign in 19 districts of the state. He said Rajamahendravaram is a

historical and auspicious place, the birthplace of Telugu literature as Adikavi Nannayya authored Maha Bharata in Telugu at Rajamahendravaram. In addition, it is the birthplace of social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam.

Addressing party workers, Madhav said the BJP is launching an “Our Party – Our Flag” at village levels to strengthen the party throughout the state. The party must spread among people to the extent that in the village and local bodies, BJP leaders become either “Kings or Kingmakers.”

The AP BJP president declared that the Polavaram project will be completed in the next two years as the central government had already released Rs 15,000 crore for the project so far, as it is aimed at providing water to Rayalaseema. He maintained that Andhra Pradesh is racing on the development path because of the double-engine government in centre and the state. National highways, flyover bridges and railway projects have been taken up on a large scale, he pointed out.

On the day, Madhav participated in BJP Saradhya Shobha Yatra. Those who accompanied the AP BJP president included MLC Somu Veerraju and Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy.