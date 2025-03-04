Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 scheduled from July 23 to August 3: Minister

Vijayawada:Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu aims to hold the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of the Maha Kumbh Mela and has called for a well-defined plan and coordination between departments for the spectacular events from July 23 to August 3 that year.

Speaking in the state assembly on Monday, water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said the cultural practice of treating water as divine is deeply rooted in our traditions. Our scriptures proclaim that taking a holy dip in such sacred rivers during Pushkaralu is supremely auspicious, he said.



Members including Rajahmundry Urban MLA Adireddy Vasu, Kovvuru MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeshwararao and Tadipatri MLA Bolisetti Srinivas posed questions and made suggestions on the Pushkaralu.



The minister said, “It is believed that participating in the 12-day Pushkaralu provides the merit equivalent to bathing in 12 rivers over 12 years. The Ganges holds immense mythological significance in Indian culture. The Godavari is recognized as the Southern Ganga due to its revered status.”



The Godavari Pushkaralu is more than two years away. Yet, a preparatory meeting was recently held in Rajahmundry as per the CM’s directions.



Ramanaidu said, “CM Chandrababu Naidu has had the privilege of resources. He organised the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2003 and 2015, gaining invaluable experience. The successful management lessons we learned from the recent Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj will guide us further. In the 2015 Pushkaralu, 307 projects were completed at a cost of `117 crore.”



“We identified 145 ghats over a stretch of 3,625 meters, and 98 ghats over 2,452 meters in the West Godavari district. The irrigation department is responsible for the construction and maintenance of ghats, as well as water management, while the Panchayat Raj department oversees overall management.”



The minister said other departments including Home, Endowments, Municipal Administration, Roads and Buildings, Fisheries, Civil Supplies and Tourism will also be involved in the Pushkaralu. The CM has instructed all departments to conduct regular coordination meetings.



Nimmala told the members that he would convey their suggestions to the respective ministers and officials.