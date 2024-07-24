Godavari level increasing, flood threat to 100 villages

KAKINADA: With the level in the Godavari River increasing, more than 100 villages in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts are facing the threat of floods. Authorities at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram have issued a second level of flood warning.

Officials have readied 45,000 bags of sand ready to control the flood waters, if necessary. In Konaseema district, sand dunes at Rameswaram Moga in Allavaram mandal have been removed, opening the channel’s mouth to the sea.

Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar said water has started receding from over 30,000 acres of crops that had got submerged in floods.

He declared a holiday for educational institutions in the district on Wednesday in the flood hit areas.

The collector ordered authorities not to allow people or vehicles to cross causeways over which water is flowing.

Eluru district collector K. Vetri Selvi said floods and heavy rains have badly damaged 10 villages in Velerupadu and Kunavaram mandals. She said 5,000 people have been shifted to 15 rehabilitation centres, where they are being provided food and drinking water.

East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi visited Undrajavaram and Peravali mandals as well as the rehabilitation centre at the Municipal Kalyana Mandapam in Alcot gardens.

Joint collector Tej Bharat inspected strengthening of bunds at Maddurulanka.