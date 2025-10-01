Godavari, Krishna Rivers Swell as Projects Release Water

Vijayawada: Following heavy outflows from upstream projects, levels in major rivers of AP, including Godavari and Krishna, are rising.



Water Resources authorities released 10.96 lakh cusecs of Godavari water from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram as at 8:00 pm. River conservator G. Srinivas said, “The water level may rise further and may reach second flood warning level of 13.75 feet with a discharge of 13 lakh cusecs of water from the barrage by Wednesday morning. Levels are expected to fall thereafter, with water level already starting to decrease at Bhadrachalam.”

In Krishna River too, Water Resources authorities released 6.53 lakh cusecs of water from Prakasam Barrage into the sea as at 8:00 p.m.



Krishna River conservator R. Ravi Kiran said, “Water level in the river remains steady. An estimated 6.16 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from upstream Pulichintala project. We are expecting the water level to start falling from Wednesday evening.”

Beginning Tuesday evening, authorities have started cutting down on the quantum of water being discharged from upstream projects like Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar. Water level is expected to come down in the next few hours, giving some relief to people and also to the district administration in vulnerable districts.

State Disaster Management Authority deployed has deployed three NDRF and four SDRF teams in districts like Eluru, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kurnool for helping people in the low-lying areas along the courses of Krishna and Godavari.

District authorities have initiated all measures to ensure safety of people living in vulnerable areas.