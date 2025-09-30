Godavari, Krishna Rivers in Spate

Vijayawada: Rivers Godavari and Krishna were in spate on Monday with heavy rain-fed inflows from upstream areas. The authorities stepped in and initiated measures to ensure safety to those living in low-lying areas along the two rivers’ courses.

An estimated 9.77 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged to Godavari river from the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in Doweleswaram around 8 pm. The water level kept rising.

Simultaneously, nearly 6.4 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged to the Krishna river from Prakasam barrage. Water authorities said the discharge might reach seven lakh cusecs by Tuesday night, with inflows from upstream projects like Pulichintala, Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam.

Nearly 30,000 to 40,000 cusecs of water was also coming from local catchment areas. The second flood warning in Krishna river at Prakasam barrage since Sunday morning has been continuing. It was issued when the discharge reached 5.7 lakh cusecs.

State disaster management authority director Prakhar Jain said two NDRF and four SDRF teams have been kept in readiness for rescue and relief works in Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Konaseema, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Kurnool.