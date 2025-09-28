Godavari, Krishna Rivers In Spate

Vijayawada:Water level in both the major rivers, including Godavari and Krishna, is rising following heavy rainfall in their respective catchment areas upstream, causing concern to the people living in low-lying areas all along the course of the river on Saturday.

In the Godavari River, the water level touched 12.10 ft with a discharge of 10.25 lakh cusecs of water from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram at 8.00 pm, and the water discharge is expected to reach nearly 11 lakh cusecs in the next few hours. Moreover, the water level at Bhadrachalam started falling.

The water resources authorities issued the first flood warning when the water level touched 11.75 ft with a discharge of 10.01 lakh cusecs at 5.00 pm.

In the Krishna River, the water level is rising, and nearly 3.87 lakh cusecs of water are being discharged from Prakasam Barrage at 7.00 pm, and in the next two hours, the water level may touch the first flood warning at 3.97 lakh cusecs. The water resources authorities are expecting the issue of a second flood warning also at about 10.00 am on Sunday, as nearly 4.80 lakh cusecs of water are being discharged from the Pulichintala project, and huge inflows are also coming from upstream projects like the Srisailam and Nagarjuna projects.

Meanwhile, the water resources authorities, along with the stakeholder departments, including revenue, panchayat raj and others, are keeping a close tab on the flood situation, and the people living in low-lying areas along the course of the rivers are advised to be cautious.

/////////////////