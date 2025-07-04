GOC Telangana/Andhra Sub Area Major Gen Ajay Misra Meets Lokesh

Vijayawada: Major Gen Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding for Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, paid a courtesy call on education minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday. The two discussed matters relating to Sainik Schools and aspects of civil-military collaboration.

They discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between the Indian Army and the state government in promoting education, discipline and character-building among the youth. The role of Sainik Schools in nurturing future leaders and citizens was also emphasized, an official release said.

The discussions touched on collaboration on initiatives to improve the functioning of Sainik Schools in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring they continue to provide quality education and instill values of discipline and patriotism among students. Under civil-military collaboration initiative, they explored opportunities for joint initiatives and programmes that promote community engagement, youth development, and national integration.

Ajay Misra appreciated the minister's vision for promoting education and youth development in the state and emphasized the Indian Army's commitment to supporting such initiatives. Both sides expressed their willingness to work together for the benefit of the youth and the state, the release said.