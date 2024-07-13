GO MS 29 issued for students Aadhaar, clarifies School Education department

Vijayawada: The state School Education Department has clarified that GO 29 was issued to clarify on the Aadhaar authentication of the Thalliki Vandanam and Students Kits schemes.







In a release issued here on Friday, secretary to the department, Kona Sasidhar, said the government was yet to issue clear guidelines for applying to the Thalliki Vandanam enlistment. However, as per the GO, students can submit alternative proofs in case they don't have an Aadhar card but they should soon try and get Aadhar cards.Regarding GO 29 and circulation of messages on various social media platforms that raised apprehensions, Sasidhar said, “It’s a mandatory instruction for Aadhaar, which is a must for people to get benefits from welfare schemes. The education department would take steps to provide Aadhaar to all students to enable them to be a part of the welfare schemes.According to Section 7, Regulation 15 of Aadhaar Act 2016, and its amendments and supplementary regulations, all departments of state governments that want to use Aadhaar to identify the beneficiaries of any schemes have to publish a gazette and obtain necessary permissions from the UIDAI which is owned by the central government.“In line with this, the AP Government has also introduced Act 43/2023. Similarly, the ITE&C department of the AP government has informed all government departments to publish a gazette notification, informing the people about the same by order dated 21.05.2021,” Sasidhar added.