GO 117 Kept Poor Children Away From Govt Schools: Minister Lokesh

Vijayawada: The Government Order 117 introduced by the previous government had distanced poor children from government schools, education minister N. Lokesh stated in the AP Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the present government scrapped the order when it took power, honouring its electoral promise.

In a reply to Palasa MLA Gauthu Sirisha during Question Hour, the minister said that despite the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme, the previous government had pushed 233 schools to closure. The One Class–One Teacher model, he said, was critical to strengthening school education. “Earlier, only 3 per cent of schools followed this system. We have increased it to 33 per cent, ensuring improved learning outcomes and better examination results,” he said.

Lokesh said the government had identified five core infrastructure priorities — leak-proof buildings, fresh painting, benches, toilets and safe drinking water. Though schools have been graded, none in AP currently held a five-star rating, with nearly 40 per cent falling in the one-and two-star categories. “Our goal is to bring all government schools to at least three- and four-star levels, and eventually to five-star standards,” he asserted.

“With Rs 200 crore available in School Management Committee accounts and Rs 800 crore additionally allocated in the budget, the government is poised to spend Rs 1,000 crore next year on school infrastructure. Pending works would be completed on a war footing, and dues relating to 2014–19 would be cleared,” he added.

Earlier, MLA Gauthu Sirisha alleged large-scale irregularities under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme, leaving several buildings and toilets incomplete. She urged action on the irregularities and speedy completion of pending works. Student enrolment in government schools was rising following the reforms and improvement in the facilities, she said