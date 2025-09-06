 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

GNM Course Admission Notification Released

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
6 Sept 2025 11:36 PM IST

The notification provides full details on eligibility, age limits, the application process, and seat availability. Applications will be accepted up to September 22 between 10 am and 5 pm.

GNM Course Admission Notification Released
x

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh directorate of medical education has released a notification for admissions into General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the 2025–26 academic year.

Additional DME and GGH superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu said admissions will be carried out in government nursing colleges across the state. Students seeking admission must apply online through the official website.

The notification provides full details on eligibility, age limits, the application process, and seat availability. Applications will be accepted up to September 22 between 10 am and 5 pm. He said nursing offers wide career opportunities, especially in government hospitals, and urged students to utilise this opportunity.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
medical education government hospitals official website 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X