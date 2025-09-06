GNM Course Admission Notification Released

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh directorate of medical education has released a notification for admissions into General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the 2025–26 academic year.

Additional DME and GGH superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu said admissions will be carried out in government nursing colleges across the state. Students seeking admission must apply online through the official website.

The notification provides full details on eligibility, age limits, the application process, and seat availability. Applications will be accepted up to September 22 between 10 am and 5 pm. He said nursing offers wide career opportunities, especially in government hospitals, and urged students to utilise this opportunity.