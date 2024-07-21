GMC tackles stray dog population with vaccination, sterilisation in Guntur

Vijayawada: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has unveiled a comprehensive plan to manage the city's stray dog population. This initiative, announced by city commissioner Kirti Chekuri on Saturday, focuses on both animal welfare and public safety.

Stray dogs will be vaccinated against rabies to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.

To control the stray dog population, sterilisation surgeries (Animal Birth Control or ABC) will be conducted.

Currently, 30-35 surgeries are performed daily between 9 am and 4 pm at the Etukuru Road ABC centre. This number will be ramped up to 50 surgeries per day.

GMC officials will oversee all surgeries by qualified veterinarians. After sterilisation, dogs will receive proper treatment, nourishment, and a four-day recovery period before being released back to their original locations.

As mandated by the High Court, only stray dogs under six months old and excluding pregnant dogs will undergo sterilization.

Citizens are encouraged to report stray dogs exhibiting rabies symptoms to the city administration's call center (0863-2345103). Upon notification, the administration will capture these dogs and administer anti-rabies vaccines and necessary surgeries.

The programme will run from 2023 to 2026.The National Animal Welfare Association, Haryana, in collaboration with the state-recognized Sneh Animal Welfare Society, will execute the sterilization procedures.

By combining vaccination and sterilization efforts, the GMC aims to achieve a healthier stray dog population and ensure public safety through responsible animal management.

Since the program's launch on June 13, 2024, a total of 674 sterilization surgeries have already been performed.