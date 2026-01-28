GMC Commissioner Mayur Warns Staff of Action for Late Reporting

Vijayawada: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) commissioner K. Mayur Ashok on Tuesday warned civic staff to report to duty on time, stating that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those who repeatedly report late.

During a surprise inspection of the GMC main office, the commissioner visited several sections, including revenue, administration, record room, computer section, public health wing, surveyor section and the UPA cell. He reviewed employee attendance, work progress, file movement and overall office maintenance.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of some employees even by 11 am, Mayur Ashok termed it unacceptable. He ordered that an ‘off-day’ leave be marked for first-time absentees and warned that repeat violations would attract departmental action. He also stressed the need to properly maintain the movement register to ensure transparency in daily operations.

The commissioner directed that each employee’s desk should display a board mentioning their name and assigned duties. He instructed officials to ensure cleanliness in all sections, remove unused items and prevent waste accumulation. Old cupboards and obsolete materials should be disposed of strictly in accordance with prescribed procedures, he said, directing the manager to take immediate steps.

Emphasising digitisation, he instructed that all files be maintained online and that records in the record room be scanned without delay. He also directed the administration department to clear pending increments and other service-related benefits to employees within the stipulated time.

Stating that discipline and efficiency would be closely monitored, the commissioner said surprise inspections would continue in the coming days.