Global Delegation Praises AP Women On Natural Farming

KAKINADA: A global delegation that visited AP and took stock of the Natural Farming practices in East Godavari district has praised the women engaged in such activities in Kurukuru village.

The SHG women at the Sai Lakshmi Bio Input Resource Centre showcased the preparation of Ghana Jeevamrutham. The centre ensures timely availability of inputs, promotes local resource use, and builds self-reliance among farmers at Koiyalamudi Somamma's field.

The 30-member team – from Brazil, the UAE and Sri Lanka -- visited Yernagudem village to learn about the alternative wet and dry research plots as also the methane emission reduction in paddy under natural farming systems, officials said. The team comprised Thomas Patriota, of the ministry of agrarian development from Brazil and Mario Braga D Goes Vasconcellos (Amazon people). On the second day of the team’s visit, on Sunday, the team visited several areas to continue with their knowledge exchange programme on natural farming practices.

The delegation visited multiple natural farming models and community initiatives across East Godavari district, witnessing innovative farming techniques, climate-resilient approaches, and the pivotal role of Self-Help Groups women, farmers and internal community resource persons in transforming farming at the grassroots level.

In Kapavaram village, the delegation met Nerukonda Satyanarayana, practising natural farming for 12 years on his 13 acres. His farm grows banana, papaya, dragon fruit and elephant yam, generating an income of upto `3 lakh per acre annually.

The Brazilian delegate discussed marketing pricing and certification and noted the high Brix values -- 55 in banana, 66 in guava -- indicating their superior quality. They also met ICRP Parvathi, mentoring six farmers daily on Jeevamrutham preparations, cost-saving practices and field management.

The delegation praised her dedication, recognizing the ICRP network as a replicable model for local agricultural leadership. Its members visited the farm of J Satish in Kurukuru village in Devarapalli mandal. They observed the innovative coconut five-layer model spread across five acres where Satish integrates coconut, cocoa, arecanut, black pepper, nutmeg, and pineapple cultivations. He demonstrated his automatic Jeevamrutham filtering system and drying methods for agricultural produce-innovations that earned him awards from the Rythu Nestham Foundation, the Eruvaka Foundation and the RICAR.

Satish earns Rs 6 for every Rs 1 he invested, harvesting 450 kilos of Cocoa from 170 plants per acre. His techniques are now widely adopted by farmers elsewhere too. The delegation next visited the oil palm field of Bhaskara Rao in the same village, spread across 5 acres with a spread of 150 oil palm plants per hectare. The delegation observed intercropping systems and automation of Natural Farming inputs through drip irrigation.