Global Award for AU Student

Visakhapatnam: Alla Ketan Reddy, a second-year BTech student from the ECE department of Andhra University Engineering College, has received the best research paper award at the IEEE International Conference organised by DRDO (Integrated Test Range, Balasore, Odisha) held from March 6 to March 8.

Ketan Reddy conducted this research under the guidance of Prof. C. Praveen Babu and developed a denoising technique to eliminate unwanted noise in electronic audio waves. Among approximately 100 research papers submitted by researchers from DRDO, IITs, and other prestigious universities, Ketan Reddy secured this award.

Andhra University registrar Prof. E. Dhanunjaya Rao congratulated Ketan Reddy and expressed pride in seeing an Andhra University student achieve first place in a top-tier international conference organised by DRDO, a premier research institution in India’s defence sector.