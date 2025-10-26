GIST Delegation Hails AP’s Natural Farming-Based Nutrition Initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from the Global Initiative for Sustainability (GIST), led by chairperson André Hoffmann and CEO Pavan Sukhdev, visited Davuluripalem village in Guntur district and commended Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to promote nutrition through natural farming practices under the Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative.

Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) executive vice-chairman T. Vijay Kumar explained how the program supports the health of vulnerable groups including pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and undernourished individuals.

Lakshmi Durga, thematic consultant, explained the visitors about APCNF’s community models such as Nutri Gardens and Poorest of the Poor (POP) Kitchen Gardens to enhance dietary diversity at the household level.

The delegation observed innovative local models such as the 'Surya Mandalam Model' by farmer Nirmala and the 'Any Time Money' (ATM) model by Obulayya, both promoting consumption of home-grown, chemical-free produce.

Women’s groups shared their success stories, stating that surplus greens and vegetables from their gardens were being supplied to Anganwadi centres, schools, and sold at special outlets every Monday, earning each family an additional ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month.

The visitors also interacted with adolescent girls and school students, who spoke of dietary improvements after adopting natural farming-based nutrition. A food basket demonstration stall displayed millet-based products designed for pregnant women and adolescent girls.

The delegation concluded the field visit with discussions on scaling up natural farming practices nationally and globally.