Girls Take 60.72% Of MBBS Seats In AP

VIJAYAWADA: Girls have once again emerged dominant in MBBS admissions across Andhra Pradesh, securing 60.72% of total seats for the academic year 2025–26. Health minister Satyakumar Yadav said the upward trend reflects a remarkable shift in parental attitudes towards their daughters’ future and academic ambitions.

According to a detailed report submitted to the minister by NTR University of Health Sciences registrar Radhika Reddy, admissions in government and private medical colleges have concluded recently, with girls outperforming boys across both convener and management quotas.

The data shows a steady rise over three consecutive years: girls secured 57.06% of MBBS seats in 2023–24, 57.96% in 2024–25, and a significant jump to 60.72% in 2025–26 — an increase of 3.66% over last year. Correspondingly, boys’ admissions have dropped by the same margin.

The minister noted that girls are increasingly dedicating themselves to NEET preparation from school level, enabling them to achieve higher ranks and, consequently, a majority share of MBBS seats. “This clearly reflects the changing mindset among families and the determination of young women to pursue medical education,” he said.

Of the 6,430 MBBS seats available this year, girls secured 2,617 seats under the convener quota compared with 1,638 by boys. Even in the management quota, girls outperformed with 1,287 admissions against 888 boys. This translates to 61.50% in the convener quota and 59.17% in the management quota being claimed by women candidates.

A three-year breakup of admissions further highlights this consistent trend: 2023–24: 6,028 seats – girls 3,439 (57.06%), boys 2,589 (42.94%); 2024–25: 6,030 seats – girls 3,498 (57.96%), boys 2,537 (42.04%); 2025–26: 6,430 seats – girls 3,904 (60.72%), boys 2,526 (39.28%)

Officials described the rise as reflective of improved academic competitiveness among girls and growing support systems that help them excel in national-level entrance tests.