Girls’ Education a Top Priority, Says Kondapalli

Visakhapatnam: Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that the state government is giving top priority to girls’ education.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel building, constructed at a cost of `1.92 crore, and a science laboratory, built at a cost of `43 lakh. He also inaugurated drinking water projects in Bondapalli and Gajapathinagaram mandals.

The minister said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, household tap connections have been provided in all houses at a cost of `125.4 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas said that education remains the first priority of the government, with special focus on the girl child. He described KGBVs as a boon for girls, adding that it was a matter of pride that several students from these institutions have achieved success at the international level.

He emphasised that women’s empowerment is the foundation of societal progress and urged every girl student to focus on her education.

The minister noted that although the KGBV school building had been completed in 2019, it could not be inaugurated earlier due to the non-payment of contractor bills. “As soon as our government came to power, we cleared the pending issues and completed the remaining works,” he said.