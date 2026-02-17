 Top
Girl’s Body Stuffed in Drum Found in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh
17 Feb 2026 10:41 AM IST

The body was found stuffed in a drum in the house of one Kulavardhan. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and detained Kulavardhan

A seven-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, was found dead in a drum in front of her neighbor’s house in Madanapalle in Chittoor district. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old girl, who went missing from her house, was found dead in a drum in front of her neighbor’s house in Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

The body was found stuffed in a drum in the house of one Kulavardhan. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and detained Kulavardhan.

While the girl’s family members alleged that Kulavardhan might be responsible for the incident, the police said the cause of the girl’s death could be ascertained only after getting the autopsy report.


DC Correspondent
